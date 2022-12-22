TuxGuitar
bởi Julian Gabriel Casadesus
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.5.6
khoảng 1 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~259 MB
Kích thước tải xuống132 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt34.403
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
