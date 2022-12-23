RedNotebook
bởi Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.29.6
khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~7 MB
Kích thước tải xuống2 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt30.005
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt