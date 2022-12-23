RedNotebook

bởi Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal

Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.29.6

khoảng 2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~7 MB
Kích thước tải xuống2 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt30.005
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://rednotebook.app
Trợ giúphttps://rednotebook.app/help.html
Câu hỏi thường gặphttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/discussions
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/rednotebook
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/jendrikseipp/rednotebook/issues
Contribute to the Apphttps://rednotebook.app/participate.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.rednotebook.RedNotebook

