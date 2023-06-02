Organic Maps

  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders

Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by <em>MapsWithMe</em> (<em>MapsMe</em>) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. <em>Give Organic Maps a try!</em>

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2023.06.04-13

18 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~478 MB
Kích thước tải xuống192 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt25.279
Giấy phépApache License 2.0
Trang web của dự ánhttps://organicmaps.app
Liên lạchttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps#feedback=
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/blob/master/docs/TRANSLATIONS.md
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.organicmaps.desktop

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub app.organicmaps.desktop

Chạy

flatpak run app.organicmaps.desktop
Tags:
mapmapsomapsosmoffline mapsopenstreetmaporganic mapsorganicmaps