Nestful is a very powerful list management app for tasks, outlines, project management, and more.

Offline & Local First

Working on that draft on the plane? No problem. Nestful is designed to be available to you even with no internet access, for unlimited periods of time.

The Power of Nesting

Everything in Nestful is an item, and items can go inside other items. Immensely powerful organization by itself, but Nestful takes it one step further (see next feature!).

Prioritized the Unrelated

Nestful takes Nesting one step further with bubbling. In the Agenda view, due items "bubble up" to the top, allowing you to prioritize between, say, making a work presentation or buying that cake for the kids. Even though they belong in different "projects", they compete for the same thing: your time.