Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
bởi Minh Loi
A free note-taking app for studying.
Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.
Features:
- Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
- Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
- Study offline (offline accessible).
- Dark mode.
- Powerful visual editor.
- Keep track of notes to study before exams.
- Collaborate and study with your friends.
- Support nested folders.
- and many more.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.2.2
khoảng 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~210 MB
Kích thước tải xuống87 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt8.857
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt