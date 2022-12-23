Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

bởi Minh Loi
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

A free note-taking app for studying.

Midterm for Linux is completely free to use. It is a note-taking app with study tools to help you study better. You can use it to prepare for exams.

Features:

  • Write notes with quizzes for studying (cloze deletion, image occlusion inspired from Anki).
  • Sync notes with your phone and/or tablet.
  • Study offline (offline accessible).
  • Dark mode.
  • Powerful visual editor.
  • Keep track of notes to study before exams.
  • Collaborate and study with your friends.
  • Support nested folders.
  • and many more.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.2.2

khoảng 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~210 MB
Kích thước tải xuống87 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt8.857
Giấy phépĐộc quyền
Trang web của dự ánhttps://midterm.app
Trợ giúphttps://reddit.com/r/MidtermApp
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub app.midterm.MidtermDesktop

Chạy

flatpak run app.midterm.MidtermDesktop