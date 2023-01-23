Gummi

bởi alexandervdm
The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

Giấy phépMIT License
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gummi.app/
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
editorlatex