Multiplication Puzzle

bởi Michael Terry
drey.app
Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 12.0

khoảng 1 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~143 KB
Kích thước tải xuống55 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.875
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

