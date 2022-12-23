Multiplication Puzzle
bởi Michael Terry
Solve a math mystery
Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.
You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.
Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 12.0
khoảng 1 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~143 KB
Kích thước tải xuống55 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.875
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ứng dụng khác của Michael Terry
Other apps in the GNOME groupThêm nữa
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt
Chạy
Tags: