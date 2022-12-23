Key Rack
bởi Sophie Herold
View and edit your apps’ keys
This app allows you do view and edit keys, like passwords or tokens, stored by apps.
This app is currently limited to a specific format used by some Flatpak apps.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.2.0
9 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~3 MB
Kích thước tải xuống1 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.680
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
