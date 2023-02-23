Elastic

bởi Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Cài đặtQuyên góp
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.1.3

3 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~541 KB
Kích thước tải xuống158 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt2.932
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Chạy

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Tags:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring