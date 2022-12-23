Dialect

bởi The Dialect Authors
drey.app
Cài đặt
Translate between languages

A translation app for GNOME.

Features:

  • Translation based on Google Translate
  • Translation based on the LibreTranslate API, allowing you to use any public instance
  • Translation based on Lingva Translate API
  • Text to speech
  • Translation history
  • Automatic language detection
  • Clipboard buttons

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.1.1

8 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~4 MB
Kích thước tải xuống1 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt90.303
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/dialect/
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/dialect-app/dialect/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Dialect

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Dialect

Chạy

flatpak run app.drey.Dialect
Tags:
translatetranslation