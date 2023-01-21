Damask

bởi Link Dupont
drey.app
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.2.0

khoảng 1 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~1 MB
Kích thước tải xuống320 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt7.818
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask
Trợ giúphttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/subpop/damask/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Damask

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

Chạy

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
