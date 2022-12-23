BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

2 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~59 MB
Kích thước tải xuống22 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt9.251
Giấy phépApache License 2.0
Trang web của dự ánhttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Chạy

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles