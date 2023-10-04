BlackboardSync
Download your Blackboard Learn content to your device
A student favourite, now available on FlatHub!
Download all your content from Blackboard Learn to your device, without any intervention.
Sync content like text documents, spreadsheets and lecture slides, which you can later access offline.
More than 30 universities supported around the world.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 0.9.11
3 tháng trước
(Built 3 tháng trước)
- không có changelog được cung cấp
Kích thước cài đặt~201.76 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống79.31 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt224