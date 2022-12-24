Darkbar

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

1.0.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 1 yıl önce
Kurulu Boyut~1 MB
İndirme Boyutu367 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum3.995
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
