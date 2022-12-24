Pinta

Jonathan Pobst tarafından
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

2.1.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler

4 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~103 MB
İndirme Boyutu44 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum106.415
LisansMIT License
Proje Web Sitesihttps://www.pinta-project.com
Yardımhttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Sık Sorulan Sorularhttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
Sorun Bildirhttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
Etiketler:
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster