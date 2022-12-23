Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
SCRAM is a probabilistic risk analysis (PRA) tool. It can perform event tree analysis, static fault tree analysis, analysis with common cause failure models, probability calculations with importance analysis, and uncertainty analysis with Monte Carlo simulations. This tool can handle non-coherent fault trees, containing NOT logic.
SCRAM works with PRA models and constructs described in the Open-PSA Model Exchange Format.
A complementary GUI front-end is provided for visualization and manipulation of risk analysis models and reports.
0.16.2 sürümdeki değişiklikler
5 yıldan fazla önce
Kurulu Boyut~156 MB
İndirme Boyutu25 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum945
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun
Çalıştır
Etiketler: