Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

1.0.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler

3 yıldan fazla önce
Kurulu Boyut~14 MB
İndirme Boyutu5 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum12.619
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift