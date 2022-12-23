Gradience

Gradience Team tarafından
@GradienceTeam, GitHub üzerinde
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

0.4.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler

4 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~26 MB
İndirme Boyutu9 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum56.784
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
Yardımhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Etiketler:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager