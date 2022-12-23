DICOM viewer
2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.
DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.
Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.
2D+t and 3D+t animations.
DICOM metadata viewer.
Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.
1.9.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler
26 gün önce
Kurulu Boyut~33 MB
İndirme Boyutu10 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum6.487
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
