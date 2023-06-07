Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
6.1.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler
2 ay önce
- Değişiklik günlüğü yok
Kurulu Boyut~228 MB
İndirme Boyutu228 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum0
LisansSahipli