ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

2.81.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler

3 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~497 MB
İndirme Boyutu339 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum13.516
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://www.etlegacy.com/
İletişimhttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Yardımhttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Sık Sorulan Sorularhttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.etlegacy.ETLegacy
