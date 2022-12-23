CorsixTH
CorsixTH developers tarafından
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.
0.66 sürümdeki değişiklikler
12 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~50 MB
İndirme Boyutu34 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum4.908
LisansBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
