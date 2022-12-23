CorsixTH

CorsixTH developers tarafından
Kur
Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

12 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~50 MB
İndirme Boyutu34 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum4.908
LisansBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Proje Web Sitesihttps://corsixth.com
İletişimhttps://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
Yardımhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
