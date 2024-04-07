Flathub Logo

StreamController

Core447 tarafından
core447.com
Kur

Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
  • Send network requests

1.4.4-beta sürümdeki değişiklikler

6 gün önce
(Derleme: yaklaşık 13 saat önce)

  • Topluluk inşası

    Bu uygulama gönüllü bir topluluk tarafından açık olarak geliştirilmiş ve GNU General Public License v3.0 or later lisansı ile yayınlanmıştır.
    Siz de Katılın
Kurulu Boyut~657.38 MiB
İndirme Boyutu231.92 MiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Etiketler:
streamingelgato stream decklinuxflatpak