BrickBuster
Claudio Cambra tarafından
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
1.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler
yaklaşık 2 yıl önce
Kurulu Boyut~37 MB
İndirme Boyutu16 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum1.089
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 only
