Chess Clock
Clara Hobbs tarafından
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
0.5.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler
3 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~146 KB
İndirme Boyutu54 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum1.351
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
GNOME grubundaki diğer uygulamalarDaha fazla
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun