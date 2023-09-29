Flathub Logo

Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

  • Sahipli

    Bu uygulama açık olarak geliştirilmemiştir, bu nedenle nasıl çalıştığını yalnızca geliştiricileri bilir. Tespit edilmesi zor şekillerde güvensiz olabilir ve gözetim olmaksızın değişebilir.
    Daha çoğunu öğren
