Brave Software tarafından
The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

1.52.126 sürümdeki değişiklikler

8 gün önce
Kurulu Boyut~358 MB
İndirme Boyutu157 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum1.001.656
LisansMozilla Public License 2.0
Proje Web Sitesihttps://brave.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.brave.Browser