Vorta

Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

v0.8.12 sürümdeki değişiklikler

2 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~52 MB
İndirme Boyutu15 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum43.049
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Proje Web Sitesihttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
Yardımhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
borg