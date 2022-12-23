Simple Diary
Johan Bjäreholt tarafından
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
v0.4.3 sürümdeki değişiklikler
8 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~582 KB
İndirme Boyutu194 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum2.660
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun