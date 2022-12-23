Simple Diary

Johan Bjäreholt tarafından
Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

v0.4.3 sürümdeki değişiklikler

8 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~582 KB
İndirme Boyutu194 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum2.660
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Elle Kurulum

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
Etiketler:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal