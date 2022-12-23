BiglyBT
Bigly Software tarafından
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.
3.4.0.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler
yaklaşık 1 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~213 MB
İndirme Boyutu96 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum8.184
LisansGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun