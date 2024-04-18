Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

Daniele Rolli tarafından
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

3.0.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 1 ay önce
(Derleme: yaklaşık 8 saat önce)
  • Değişiklik günlüğü yok

  • Topluluk inşası

    Bu uygulama gönüllü bir topluluk tarafından açık olarak geliştirilmiş ve MIT License lisansı ile yayınlanmıştır.
    Siz de Katılın
Kurulu Boyut~269.25 MiB
İndirme Boyutu108.95 MiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64, aarch64
Etiketler:
linuxflatpak