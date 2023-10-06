Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

AMPL Optimization, Inc tarafından
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

4.0.0.202308171623 sürümdeki değişiklikler

3 ay önce
(Built 6 gün önce)
  • Değişiklik günlüğü yok

  • Sahipli

    Bu uygulama açık olarak geliştirilmemiştir, bu nedenle nasıl çalıştığını yalnızca geliştiricileri bilir. Tespit edilmesi zor şekillerde güvensiz olabilir ve gözetim olmaksızın değişebilir.
Kurulu Boyut~446.73 MiB
İndirme Boyutu446.59 MiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum274
