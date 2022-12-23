Albion Online

Kur
  • Ekran Görüntüsü
  • Ekran Görüntüsü

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

1.0.34.184 sürümdeki değişiklikler

5 yıldan fazla önce
Kurulu Boyut~113 MB
İndirme Boyutu108 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum47.577
Lisanshttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
Proje Web Sitesihttps://albiononline.com/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.albiononline.AlbionOnline