Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.
While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.
32.0.0.465 sürümdeki değişiklikler
2 yıldan fazla önce
Kurulu Boyut~18 MB
İndirme Boyutu11 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum146.786
Lisanshttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun