Dice Roller
Leonora Tindall tarafından
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
1.1.3 sürümdeki değişiklikler
neredeyse 4 yıl önce
Kurulu Boyut~509 KB
İndirme Boyutu229 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum3.997
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 only
GNOME grubundaki diğer uygulamalarDaha fazla
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun