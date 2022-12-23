Dice Roller

Leonora Tindall tarafından
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

1.1.3 sürümdeki değişiklikler

neredeyse 4 yıl önce
Kurulu Boyut~509 KB
İndirme Boyutu229 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum3.997
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Proje Web Sitesihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Çalıştır

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller