wiliwili

xfangfang and the wiliwili contributors tarafından
A 3rd party bilibili client

wiliwili is a cross-platform C++ rewritten version of the bilibili electron client. It can help users in accessing bilibili on unsupported systems, while supporting keyboard, mouse, gamepad, and touchscreen inputs.

Features:

  • Multilingual: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English...
  • Theme: Light / Dark
  • Player: Video, Bangumi, Film and TV show
  • Personal: You can scan the qrcode to login and view history, collection...
  • Search: TV style, Videos and Bangumi...
  • Activity: Recently updated video of the following uploader
  • Live: Support watching the following uploader and other system recommendations
  • Flatpak: wiliwili config directory is ~/.var/app/cn.xfangfang.wiliwili/config/wiliwili

1.2.2 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 1 ay önce
(Built 7 gün önce)

  • Topluluk inşası

    Bu uygulama gönüllü bir topluluk tarafından açık olarak geliştirilmiş ve GNU General Public License v3.0 only lisansı ile yayınlanmıştır.
    Siz de Katılın
Kurulu Boyut~41.58 MiB
İndirme Boyutu20.51 MiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum167
