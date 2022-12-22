Quadrix

Jean-François Alarie tarafından
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

- No data collection

- Completely free, no ads

- Does not support End-to-End Encryption

- Video-conferencing (uses Element Call -- https://github.com/vector-im/element-call#readme)

- Desktop apps for Windows, MacOS, and Linux (amd64, arm64, armhf)

- Mobile apps for Android and iOS

- Unique top-down messaging feed

- Ideally used with a private Matrix homeserver -- https://matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse

- Open source on github -- https://github.com/alariej/quadrix

- Interested to sponsor this project? -- https://github.com/sponsors/alariej

1.6.5 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 2 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~242 MB
İndirme Boyutu94 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum2.820
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://quadrix.chat
İletişimhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix#contact
Sık Sorulan Sorularhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/alariej/quadrix/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub chat.quadrix.Quadrix

Çalıştır

flatpak run chat.quadrix.Quadrix
