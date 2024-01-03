Flathub Logo

TigerJython

TJ Group tarafından
Kur

TigerJython IDE

TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.

For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.

2.39 sürümdeki değişiklikler

15 gün önce
(Derleme: yaklaşık 5 saat önce)
  • Değişiklik günlüğü yok

  • Topluluk inşası

    Bu uygulama gönüllü bir topluluk tarafından açık olarak geliştirilmiş ve BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License lisansı ile yayınlanmıştır.
    Siz de Katılın
Kurulu Boyut~322.87 MiB
İndirme Boyutu183.01 MiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64, aarch64
Etiketler:
mathmatrixplottingsciencelinuxflatpak