Proton Mail Bridge

Proton AG tarafından
Kur
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

3.2.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler

28 gün önce
Kurulu Boyut~159 MB
İndirme Boyutu61 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum60.950
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Proje Web Sitesihttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Yardımhttps://proton.me/support/mail
Sık Sorulan Sorularhttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Çalıştır

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge