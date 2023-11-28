Flathub Logo

ROOT tarafından
Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

6.30.02 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 2 ay önce
(Derleme: yaklaşık 5 saat önce)
  • Değişiklik günlüğü yok

  • Topluluk inşası

    Bu uygulama gönüllü bir topluluk tarafından açık olarak geliştirilmiş ve GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later lisansı ile yayınlanmıştır.
    Siz de Katılın
Kurulu Boyut~602.46 MiB
İndirme Boyutu256.37 MiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64, aarch64
