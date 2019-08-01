Arduino IDE

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

1.8.19 sürümdeki değişiklikler

1 yıldan fazla önce
Kurulu Boyut~533 MB
İndirme Boyutu183 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum162.754
LisansGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Proje Web Sitesihttp://www.arduino.cc/
Yardımhttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

Çalıştır

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
