AssaultCube Reloaded

AssaultCube Reloaded Task Force tarafından
Doğrulanmadı
First-person-shooter game

The game offers fast paced gameplay just like its predecessor AssaultCube. Improvements over the original game include:

  • New, diverse game modes and mutators
  • Many new and different weapons
  • More realistic gameplay: damage fading over distance, bleeding, drowning
  • Ricochet shots (bouncing bullets)
  • Chat easily visible, separated from the main console
  • Less potential cheats (more server-sided code)
  • Better voting system: ignore neutral votes, veto admin votes after second press
  • Improved radar showing explosions and shotlines
  • Killfeed making it easy to see kills
  • Spawn enqueue/dequeue—no need to spam the spawn button

