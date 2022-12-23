Parallel Launcher
Matt Pharoah tarafından
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
v6.19.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler
7 gün önce
Kurulu Boyut~760 MB
İndirme Boyutu531 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum34.700
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun