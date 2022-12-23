Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

43.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler

9 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~1 MB
İndirme Boyutu468 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum67.950
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Proje Web Sitesihttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Çevirilere Katkıda Bulunhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Sorun Bildirhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Çalıştır

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
