confclerk developers tarafından
ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

0.6.4 sürümdeki değişiklikler

5 yıldan fazla önce
Kurulu Boyut~864 KB
İndirme Boyutu406 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum965
LisansGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Proje Web Sitesihttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Yardımhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Sorun Bildirhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Çalıştır

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
conferenceschedulefrabpentabarf