Tauno Monitor
Tauno Erik tarafından
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.
A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>
0.1.8 sürümdeki değişiklikler
9 gün önce
(Built 8 gün önce)
- Değişiklik günlüğü yok
Kurulu Boyut~803 KiB
İndirme Boyutu273.59 KiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum235