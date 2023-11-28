Tauno Monitor

Flathub Logo

Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

0.1.8 sürümdeki değişiklikler

9 gün önce
(Built 8 gün önce)
  • Değişiklik günlüğü yok

  • Topluluk inşası

    Bu uygulama gönüllü bir topluluk tarafından açık olarak geliştirilmiş ve GNU General Public License v3.0 or later lisansı ile yayınlanmıştır.
    Siz de Katılın
Kurulu Boyut~803 KiB
İndirme Boyutu273.59 KiB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum235

