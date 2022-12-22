TuxGuitar

Julian Gabriel Casadesus tarafından
KurBağış Yap

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.

1.5.6 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 1 yıl önce
Kurulu Boyut~259 MB
İndirme Boyutu132 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum34.403
LisansGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Proje Web Sitesihttp://tuxguitar.com.ar
Yardımhttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/forums.html
Sık Sorulan Sorularhttp://www.tuxguitar.com.ar/tgwiki/doku.php
Sorun Bildirhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar/issues
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar

Çalıştır

flatpak run ar.com.tuxguitar.TuxGuitar
Etiketler:
guitarmusictuxguitar