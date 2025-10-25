X Minecraft Launcher (XMCL) is a feature-rich Minecraft launcher that lets you manage
resources like modpacks, resource packs, mods, and shader packs. It integrates with Minecraft
Forge, Fabric, Quilt, CurseForge, and Modrinth.
Key features:
⚡️ Blazing-Fast Downloads: Concurrent multi-part downloads with HTTP/HTTPS socket reuse for maximum speed
📚 Isolated Multi-Instancing: Create conflict-free environments for mods, versions, and custom configurations
🗂 Smart Resource Management: Zero-duplication storage using hard/symbolic links to optimize disk space