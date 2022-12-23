Warp

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

0.5.4 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 2 ay önce
Elle Kurulum

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Çalıştır

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
