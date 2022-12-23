BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
1.12.2.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler
2 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~59 MB
İndirme Boyutu22 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum9.251
LisansApache License 2.0
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
Elle Kurulum
Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun