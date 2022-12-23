BlueBubbles

bluebubbles.app
Kur

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

1.12.2.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler

2 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~59 MB
İndirme Boyutu22 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum9.251
LisansApache License 2.0
Proje Web Sitesihttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Çalıştır

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles